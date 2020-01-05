2020 ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS: 450 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Justin Barcia wasn’t picked by any of the pundits to become the winner of the opening round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. He won the main event anyway, clearly riding better than anyone expected–maybe even himself. Eli Tomac once again had a mediocre start to his season, finishing seventh, while defending champion Cooper Webb overcame ill health to finish on the podium, right behind Adam Cianciarulo. For extended coverage from Anaheim 1, click here.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- TREVOR STEWART & JCR HONDA PART WAYS
- AEO POWERSPORTS KTM50 SX PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2020 YAMAHA YZ125 TWO-STROKE: PREMIX VIDEO SERIES
- 2020 KTM FACTORY EDITION 450SXF
- CHASE SEXTON BROKEN COLLARBONE: SURGERY A SUCCESS
- 2019 TM144 BLACK DIAMOND MOTO BUILD: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- STEWARD AND GRANT BAYLOR JOIN SHERCO
- TYLER BOWERS NEW LOOK FOR 2020: HE HAS THE ANSWER
- 2019 KURT CASELLI FOUNDATION RIDE DAY
- 2019 SLM KTM 200 MX BUILD: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
Next Post
Comments are closed.