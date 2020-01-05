2020 ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS: 450 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Justin Barcia wasn’t picked by any of the pundits to become the winner of the opening round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. He won the main event anyway, clearly riding better than anyone expected–maybe even himself. Eli Tomac once again had a mediocre start to his season, finishing seventh, while defending champion Cooper Webb overcame ill health to finish on the podium, right behind Adam Cianciarulo. For extended coverage from Anaheim 1, click here.