2020 ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS: 250 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

The 250 class at the opening round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season was full of surprises and controversy. The expected battle between Dylan Ferrandis and Austin Forkner never developed into a one-on-one confrontation, mostly because Justin Cooper intervened and became the eventual winner. Along the way, Forkner provided much of the entertainment with multiple crashes. In the main, he went down and then reentered the track in a different location, earning himself a two-position penalty in the end. For more from Anaheim 1, click here.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- TREVOR STEWART & JCR HONDA PART WAYS
- AEO POWERSPORTS KTM50 SX PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2020 YAMAHA YZ125 TWO-STROKE: PREMIX VIDEO SERIES
- 2020 KTM FACTORY EDITION 450SXF
- CHASE SEXTON BROKEN COLLARBONE: SURGERY A SUCCESS
- 2019 TM144 BLACK DIAMOND MOTO BUILD: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- STEWARD AND GRANT BAYLOR JOIN SHERCO
- TYLER BOWERS NEW LOOK FOR 2020: HE HAS THE ANSWER
- 2019 KURT CASELLI FOUNDATION RIDE DAY
- 2019 SLM KTM 200 MX BUILD: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
Prev Post
Comments are closed.