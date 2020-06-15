2020 450 SUPERCROSS, ROUND 15 RESULTS: ROCZEN IS BACK FROM THE DEAD!

So far, this final run of the 2020 season has been a standoff between Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and KTM’s Cooper Webb, but Kenny Roczen made an amazing comeback this weekend to re-insert himself in the chase. The factory Honda rider had tested positive for shingles, which is a painful nerve disease related to chicken pox, but seemed to shake that off and was the dominant rider of the day, winning both his heat and the main. As it stands, Tomac now enjoys a 24-point lead, which means his still safe, but might not be able to wrap up the championship with a race to spare. For more coverage of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

HEAT ONE

After setting the second fastest qualifying time of the day, Benny Bloss continued one of this best days ever by taking the heat one win. For most of the race, Martin Davalos was in front, with Bloss close behind. When Davalos went down with three laps to go, Bloss inherited the lead, but Dean Wilson was right on his heals. Wilson made a pass, with two laps to go, but Bloss came right back. “Wilson passed me, but I said ‘I’m this close to my first ever heat race, I’m not letting it happen!” said Bloss afterward.

1 Benny Bloss

2 Dean Wilson

3 Justin Barcia

4 Chad Reed

5 Zach Osborne

6 Justin Brayton

7 Justin Hill

8 Martin Davalos

9 Adam Enticknap

10 Alex Ray

11 Ryan Breece

12 Nick Schmidt

13 Kyle Cunningham

14 Mason Kerr

15 Scotty Wennerstrom

16 Curren Thurman

17 Preston Taylor

18 Deven Raper

19 John Short

HEAT TWO

The second heat was loaded with all of the series favorites and it was Kenny Roczen on top when they rounded the first run. Malcolm Stewart was second and after a lap, Eli Tomac was third ahead of Jason Anderson and Blake Baggett. Within a few laps, Baggett went down and Tomac passed Stewart for second. In the final laps, Tomac never made a serious challenge for the lead The biggest battle on the track was Cooper Webb pushing to take fourth place away from Jason Anderson, but it never happened.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Eli Tomac

3 Malcolm Stewart

4 Jason Anderson

5 Cooper Webb

6 Aaron Plessinger

7 Vince Friese

8 Tyler Bowers

9 Kyle Chisholm

10 Broc Tickle

11 Fredrik Noren

12 Joshua Cartwright

13 Carlen Gardner

14 Carter Stephenson

15 Cade Clason

16 Alexander Nagy

17 Theodore Pauli

18 Tevin Tapia

19 Blake Baggett

20 Josh Greco

450 LCQ

The 450 LCQ had some heavy hitters, with both Bake Baggett and Croc Tickle going down in their respective heat races. Baggett took a relatively uneventful win wit Tickle taking second ahead of Ryan Breece and Mason Kerr.

1 Blake Baggett

2 Broc Tickle

3 Ryan Breece

4 Mason Kerr

5 Cade Clason

6 Fredrik Noren

7 Deven Raper

8 Nick Schmidt

9 Curren Thurman

10 Alexander Nagy

11 Joshua Cartwright

12 Theodore Pauli

13 Scotty Wennerstrom

14 Preston Taylor

15 Carter Stephenson

16 Tevin Tapia

17 Alex Ray

18 Josh Greco

19 Carlen Gardner

20 Kyle Cunningham

21 John Short

450 MAIN

All the favorites were up front in the first turn, but it was Cooper Webb who ended up with the lead. Tomac was rattled around a little in the first turn, but recovered for sixth place. Jason Anderson, however, went down early, leaving Webb and Kenny Roczen in front. Four laps into the race, Roczen took the lead from Webb while Zach Osborne held on to third and Malcolm Stewart was fourth. Tomac then came up to join those two. The order rearranged itself with Tomac taking third, Stewart fourth and Osborne fifth. Benny Bloss, Vince Friese, Justin Hill and Jason Anderson all were involved in a pile up just before the halfway mark. Through the next few laps Roczen’s lead grew, then stabilized and Tomac couldn’t seem to close on Webb. In the end, Roczen took the win and moved back into second in the points, while Tomac seemed content to let his massive points lead shrink only slightly.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Cooper Webb

3 Eli Tomac

4 Zach Osborne

5 Malcolm Stewart

6 Dean Wilson

7 Blake Baggett

8 Justin Brayton

9 Justin Barcia

10 Aaron Plessinger

11 Chad Reed

12 Broc Tickle

13 Benny Bloss

14 Justin Hill

15 Tyler Bowers

16 Kyle Chisholm

17 Vince Friese

18 Adam Enticknap

19 Martin Davalos

20 Ryan Breece

21 Mason Kerr

22 Jason Anderson