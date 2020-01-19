2020 250 WEST SUPERCROSS POINT STANDINGS AFTER A2

The 250 class at Anaheim 2 had a rough and tumble main event that was so wild, there was some speculation that AMA referees might intervene, taking points away from Dylan Ferrandis. That didn’t happen, and now the French rider has moved into second place behind his Star Yamaha teammate Justin Cooper. Austin Forkner falls back to fourth behind Brandon Hartranft, but the real loser after A2 is Jett Lawrence who is out with a broken collarbone. For extended coverage of the 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross, click here.

1 Justin Cooper 72

2 Dylan Ferrandis 60

3 Brandon Hartranft 58

4 Austin Forkner 50

5 Alex Martin 50

6 Jett Lawrence 46

7 Jacob Hayes 44

8 Michael Mosiman 41

9 Mitchell Oldenburg 38

10 Luke Clout 35

11 Derek Drake 33

12 Carson Brown 33

13 Killian Auberson 30

14 Robbie Wageman 24

15 Christian Craig 23

16 Aaron Tanti 20

17 Martin Castelo

18 Jay Wilson 18

19 Cameron Mcadoo 17

20 Michael Leib 17

21 Derek Kelley 13

22 Logan Karnow 13

23 Mitchell Falk 8

24 Cheyenne Harmon

25 Ludovic Macler 6

26 Chris Howell 3

27 Lorenzo Camporese 2