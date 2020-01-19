2020 250 WEST SUPERCROSS POINT STANDINGS AFTER A2

The 250 class at Anaheim 2 had a rough and tumble main event that was so wild, there was some speculation that AMA referees might intervene, taking points away from Dylan Ferrandis. That didn’t happen, and now the French rider has moved into second place behind his Star Yamaha teammate Justin Cooper. Austin Forkner falls back to fourth behind Brandon Hartranft, but the real loser after A2 is Jett Lawrence who is out with a broken collarbone. For extended coverage of the 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross, click here.
1 Justin Cooper 72
2 Dylan Ferrandis 60
3 Brandon Hartranft 58
4 Austin Forkner 50
5 Alex Martin 50
6 Jett Lawrence 46
7 Jacob Hayes 44
8 Michael Mosiman 41
9 Mitchell Oldenburg 38
10 Luke Clout 35
11 Derek Drake 33
12 Carson Brown 33
13 Killian Auberson 30
14 Robbie Wageman 24
15 Christian Craig 23
16 Aaron Tanti 20
17 Martin Castelo
18 Jay Wilson 18
19 Cameron Mcadoo 17
20 Michael Leib 17
21 Derek Kelley 13
22 Logan Karnow 13
23 Mitchell Falk 8
24 Cheyenne Harmon
25 Ludovic Macler 6
26 Chris Howell 3
27 Lorenzo Camporese 2
