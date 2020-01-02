2020 1/2 KTM 450SXF FACTORY EDITION: THE ’21s VIDEO SERIES

For this edition of the ’21s we take you along on our first day of testing the 2020.5 KTM 450SXF Factory Edition at Glen Helen Raceway in Southern California. This big news for KTM is the changes to the suspension. Both the front and rear have been updated to give the rider better comfort. Mapping has also been updated and SKF seals have been added to the linkage. Could this be what the 2021 450SXF will be offering? We will see and until then sit back and check out what Dirt Bike Magazine had to think of this new model from KTM on their first day of testing in Southern California.