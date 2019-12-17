2019 TM144 BLACK DIAMOND MOTO BUILD: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we take a look at an exotic 2019 TM144 built by Black Diamond Moto with a little help from Varner Motorsports. Products from Pro Circuit and Stompgrip are featured in 2-Stroke Hardware while 2-Stroke Theater has four premix burning machines you don’t want to miss. Check out the exclusive link to an insane Husky TC125 build at the bottom of this post.

Black Diamond Moto wanted this build to be a wolf in sheep’s clothing and we think they pulled it off perfectly. It fooled us. At first glance it doesn’t look like anything special but when you take a closer look things start to appear. Most of the bolts have been replaced with Race Tech titanium fasteners and thats just the beginning.

The VHM billet cylinder head features with interchangeable domes. Legendary two-stroke engine builder Terry Varner did all the cylinder modifications including power valve timing and dialing in the carburetor jetting.

A custom vented rear caliper and cross drilled titanium brake piston were used to reduce overheating. The rear brake system also features DLC coated titanium brake pins with the sight glass being welded and machined on rear master cylinder.

Carbon Fiber was used on the rear chain guide to reduce overall weight.

Pro Circuit internals are used on this silencer but the mount and carbon fiber can were done by Black Diamond Moto in house.

After extensive testing the HGS pipe worked the best with Varner Motorsports modified engine package. Basically all the nuts and bolts in this picture are Race Tech Titanium units.

Neken adjustable bar mounts and Pro Taper Kevin Windham bend handlebars sit inside the adjustable offset Xtrig triple clamps.

2-STROKE HARDWARE

PRO CIRCUIT KTM/HUSKY 65cc AIRBOOT

The newest item in Pro Circuits lineup is the one piece replacement rubber airboot. Currently available for the 2009-2020 KTM/Huqsvarna 65cc two-stroke models they are designed to optimize the intake track, the Pro Circuit airboot seeks to enhance the”intake wave” so as to increase the airflow into the motor and consequently increasing horsepower.

Contact: www.procircuit.com

STOMPGRIP KTM SEAT COVER

The newest Stompgrip KTM seat cover features their rubberized volcano grip panels on the sides with four volcano grip traction ribs in top and gripper fabric designed to fit KTM’s specifically. Choose from Stompgrip’s pre-made designs or design something custom yourself on their website.

Contact: www.stompgrip.com

2-STROKE THEATER

If you like the small-bore machine featured on this week’s post check out this Husqvarna TC125 project we did. Clic the image below for more.