2019 KURT CASELLI FOUNDATION RIDE DAY

The 7th annual Kurt Caselli Foundation ride day at Fox Raceway in Pala California was a huge success and a lot of fun for the entire family. There was tons of support from the off-road community with an oversized vender row featuring companies like Sidi, Pro Taper, Fox, Troy Lee Designs, Costa Rica Unlimited, USWE, 6D Helmets, FMF, 805 Beer, Stayce Electric Bikes, AEO Powersports, Honda, KTM, Husqvarna, Fly Racing, Wrench 42 Powersports, Red Bull and a host of others. The silent auction had memorabilia from Kurt along with current top off-road racers and the raffle had so many items it took over an hour to give them all away. As always the team race and memorial lap was packed with people participating. Below are some images from the days events. For more information on the KC66 Foundation go to www.kurtcasellifoundation.com
