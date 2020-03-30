2019 KTM300 XC TRAIL PROJECT: OFF-ROAD 2-STROKES VIDEO SERIES

For this off-road 2-Stroke project we took a 2019 KTM 300XC and transformed it into a more trail friendly machine with the help of Vertex Pistons. This is the last year KTM made their 300cc XC carbureted model available to the public before switching everything over to fuel injection. We love this motorcycle to this day. It had some issues but we love it anyways. On this project we worked with companies like Vertex, FMF, IMS Products, TM Designworks, Dunlop, ODI Handlebars and much more. TM Designworks offers different protection items for the KTM 300cc XC models. To see more on this build check out our Two-Stroke Tuesday Feature.