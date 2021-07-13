2017 KTM50 SX PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

This week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday is all about the mini rippers as we show you some details of our 2017 KTM 50 SX project built for our youngest test rider Austin Tilley. Tilley raced this machined at the 2021 Mammoth Mountain Motocross as a part of the Fasthouse / Hot Wheels Mini Racing program. If you have a little ripper in your family check out our “Behind The Build” section brought to you by Fly Racing at the bottom of this post that is all about our KX65 rebuild.

Austin Tilley got the chance to be apart of the Fasthouse / Hot Wheels Mini Racing program at this years Mammoth Mountain Motocross. This was his first year racing the event, first year time racing a magazine project bike and his first time on a race team. Sounds like a great day at the office to us! Stay tuned for more announcements from Fasthouse and Hot Wheels about collaboration products coming later this year.

Internally the engine in stock but Jamie and his crew at Twisted Development did help us out dialing in the jetting at this year Mammoth Mountain Motocross. One thing that Twisted Development did mention while jetting our machine is that the KTM 50 is a very temperamental machine and if it’s running good “DO NOT MESS WITH IT!” Nihilo Concepts has tons of products available for the KTM 50 SX model the ignition cover with custom engraving is just one of their must have items.

Add some bling and reduce somweight with the FCP Racing titanium foot peg pins. These pins are available for all KTM, Gas Gas and Husqvarna 50cc, 65cc and 85cc models now.

Jeremy and the crew at AEO Powersports in Temecula California handled the suspension needs of Austin’s KTM 50 SX. Tilley is on the smaller side of the 50cc market and fits better on the KTM 50 Mini model but that machine is not really designed for racing. KTM offers a lowering kit for the SX models from the factory and AEO Powersports took care of the installation and final set up. If you have any questions they can answer them all.

The Pro Taper Micro handlebar setup is a perfect idea for those smaller riders. The overall diameter is reduced at the grip allowing the younger riders with smaller hands the ability to hold on better. If you have a smaller rider he highly recommended giving this system a try.

FMF was on the 50cc scene from the start and they continue to make a variety of exhaust for the KTM 50cc models. The clutch cover is made by Nihilo Concepts out of billet aluminum and has an easy adjust clutch feature that we think is a must have . Nihilo also offers custom engraving on select items as well.

Yes, there are aftermarket wheels available for KTM 50cc models. These are made by Tusk and available through Rocky Mountain ATV/MC. We wrapped the new wheel sets in Dunlop tires and Pro-X Racing makes brake rotors for these bikes as well.

Ryan and the crew at Throttle Syndicate worked with Kenny Alexander from Fasthouse to come up with a graphics kit and seat cover combination that gave Austin’s KTM 50 a clean factory look.

Test rider Austin Tilley twisting the throttle on his 2017 KTM 50 SX at this years Mammoth Mountain Motocross.

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

The mini racing scene can be very expensive, but we have a solution! The Kawasaki KX65 has been the same since its introduction almost two decades ago, and they are readily available for dirt cheap on the used market. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW FOR THE COMPLETE STORY!