2013 KTM 200 PROJECT BY ROBERT “FIG” NAUGHTON: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we catch up with our seasoned veteran(old) friend Robert “Fig” Naughton and his 2013 KTM 200 project. Yes, we know KTM stopped producing these machines a few years back but that doesn’t mean the demand for them stopped. As a matter a fact the 200 might be more popular now than when KTM was mass producing them, kinda similar to what some Japanese manufactures are finding out about their two-stroke machines.

There are lots of industry leading companies involved on this KTM 200 build like FMF, Dunlop, Pro X, Dubya USA, Rekluse, UFO Plastics, P3 Carbon, Race Tech Suspension, ODI Handlebars, IMS Products and Enduro Engineering .

IMS Core pegs are available in variety of sizes and are a huge upgrade from the OEM units

Each Edge wheel set from Dubya USA center around a forged aluminum hub, which are offered in factory colors of blue, red, green, and orange. The hubs are laced Dubya by Excel rims using stainless steel Bulldog spokes and nickel plated steel nipples. Each wheel is pre-assembled in Dubya USA’s California facility by the same technicians who assemble all of Dubya’s top professional rider and team wheels. All of this at a very affordable price of $799.00.

P3 Carbon products not only provide tones of protection but not many things look cooler than carbon fiber .

Enduro Engineering wrap around hand guards provide tons of protection and also feature removable and replaceable plastic deflectors.

Race Tech handled all the suspension need on this build.

An oversized IMS tank is a must for exploring the Arizona desert.

With the exception of a Rekluse clutch not much was done internally to the 200cc power-plant besides an OEM spec rebuild using Wiseco parts.

If you ride in the Arizona desert don’t be surprised if you see this machine come flying past you. Naughton doesn’t build bike to have them sit in the garage. Stay tuned for more on this machine in an upcoming issue of Dirt Bike Magazine.