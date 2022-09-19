2006 HONDA CR500 AF PROJECT: RAW VIDEO SERIES

Dirt Bike Magazine tested this sweet 2006 Honda CR500 two-stroke that Mark Samuels from SLR Honda built to race at Mammoth Motocross. You’ve already seen the detailed video explaining all the ins and outs of this bike. This time around we wanted our viewers to be able to see it in the RAW form. Just the beautiful sounds of a CR500 in its purest form without music or talking. We hope some of the videos inspire you to get out and ride or build up a project bike of your own!
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- 2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R ANNOUNCED
- AMERICAN HONDA RESPONDS TO KEN ROCZEN ALLEGATIONS : POLITICAL GAMES
- KEN ROCZEN LEAVES HONDA: BUYS HIS OWN BIKE TO RACE WSX
- 1989 SUZUKI RM 125 PROJECT BY MICHAEL FISCHER: 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- DAVID BAILEY TRIBUTE CR250R BY MOTOWHIPS: 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2023 GAS GAS EX350F VIDEO : OFF-ROAD 4-STROKES VIDEO SERIES
- JEREMY MCGRATH’S 2005 KX250 PROJECT: 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2022 MXON TEAM USA ANNOUNCED
- YAMAHA ANNOUNCES ALL NEW YZ125X: MAJOR TWO-STROKE MODEL UPDATE
- 2023 YAMAHA YZ450F ANNOUNCED: COMPLETE ENGINE REDESIGN
Prev Post
Next Post
Comments are closed.