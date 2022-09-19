2006 HONDA CR500 AF PROJECT: RAW VIDEO SERIES

Dirt Bike Magazine tested this sweet 2006 Honda CR500 two-stroke that Mark Samuels from SLR Honda built to race at Mammoth Motocross. You’ve already seen the detailed video explaining all the ins and outs of this bike. This time around we wanted our viewers to be able to see it in the RAW form. Just the beautiful sounds of a CR500 in its purest form without music or talking. We hope some of the videos inspire you to get out and ride or build up a project bike of your own!