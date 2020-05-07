2005 HONDA CRF478X PROJECT: THUMPER THURSDAY

On this week’s Thumper Thursday we give you an exclusive first look at our 2005 Honda CRF478X project that was just completed. This machine was a workhorse down in Baja and was in need of some TLC. We packed 4-Stroke Theater full of 2020 450cc machines and our complete 2020 450 Shootout video for your viewing pleasure as well.

This project was a ground up rebuild. Like we said before it had seen some very rough miles with lots of maintenance neglect. We worked with industry leading companies like Cylinder Works, Hot Cams, Dunlop, Supersprox, Tm Designworks, Motoseat, Race Tech and FMF.

An IMS oversized tank was installed that gives the bike more fuel capacity than the OEM unit and is clear so you can see how much gas you have just by looking at the tank.

The engine was completely rebuilt internally using a kit from Wrench Rabbit and a big-bore cylinder kit from Cylinder Works.

The TM Designworks skid plate is made from a proprietary blend of plastics offering full frame and lower engine case protection. These units are available in a variety of colors for most popular off-road models.

The Supersprox Stealth sprocket and gold o-ring chain teamed with a TM Designworks rear chain guide and swingarm slider overhauled our drivetrain.

Other companies included on this build are Hinson Racing Components, Tusk Hard Parts, Hot Cams, Enduro Engineering, Works Connection and Decal Works topped off the build with complete set of semi-custom graphics.

