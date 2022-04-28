2004 HONDA CR250R REBORN: BEHIND THE BUILD

Collin and his crew at Faster USA are usually busy CNC-machining billet-aluminum hubs and building custom wheels for customers’ motorcycles. A couple of years ago, before the COVID global pandemic, they decided to take a break from the normal day-to-day and build a project bike just for fun.

The Faster USA crew found a 2002 Honda CR250R that was in need of some major TLC. They threw down some Benjamins and loaded it up. A complete teardown was next on the list, which revealed the engine had a rod bearing that was seconds away from coming apart teamed with a top end that might have been original. Chassis-wise, things looked slightly better, but lots of elbow grease was going to be needed.

With some major clean-up performed, the suspension was dropped off at Ride JBI for a complete rebuild, and the focus switched to replacing worn-out bearings. ProX made this a little easier with complete linkage, swingarm and steering bearing kits. Some extra attention was needed to repair some damage to the left-side engine case and swingarm done by the chain rubbing. The subframe was in pretty bad shape, requiring some welding, straightening and stripping off a few layers of black paint.

Faster USA makes a variety of wheel combinations for just about any popular off-road motorcycle, so figuring out a color combination took a little longer than normal only because they know the color options are endless. In the end, a classic black Excel rim, silver spokes, black nipples and black billet aluminum wrapped in Maxxis tires are what the CR250R would be rolling on.

Like we mentioned earlier, the engine had some major issues, so it was torn completely down to the bare cases. While apart, Dirt Bike managing editor, Mark Tilley, vapor-blasted everything, giving it a better-than-new look. Internally, all the parts were replaced using a Garage Buddy rebuild kit from Wiseco. These kits include a complete crank, rod assembly, gaskets, seals, bearings and top end.

Since everything else was disassembled, the entire clutch was also replaced with a unit from Rekluse. With the exception of engine mounts and a few other specialty items, all the hardware was replaced using a complete Nickel Würks kit from Specbolt. These kits come labeled and in separate bags for each part of the engine or chassis. The only bolt-on performance added to this CR250R project was an exhaust system from Scalvini that features a real cone pipe and carbon fiber silencer.

Overall, the Faster USA crew wanted to keep the styling classic Honda, so instead of going with the new restyled plastics look, they kept it simple using the OEM style and color combination. Decal Works designed a semi-custom graphics kit that also had classic lines, but then threw in some unexpected flair with the addition of a metallic-flake finish and a red gripper seat cover with black ribs matching the rest of the bike perfectly.

Even though it took longer than originally expected, our latest project with Colin at Faster USA surprised us when all the dust settled. It’s not always about how many trick parts you can fit on an old two-stroke sometimes, but keeping it classic, cleaning up the OEM parts and staying true to a manufacturer’s heritage with old-school lines are exactly what is needed.

Ride JBI did an amazing job resurrecting the suspension components both functionally and looks-wise. Although this build doesn’t contain a lot of performance upgrades, it does include a ton of aftermarket products from industry-leading companies, like Wiseco, ProX, Scalvini, TM Designworks, ODI, Maxxis and, of course, Faster USA. The only question now is, what do we build next?