2002 YZ125 PROJECT: BEHIND THE BUILD

Pete Treadwell and the Western Power Sports crew are at it again! This retro-themed, early-2000s, steel-framed Yamaha YZ125 was part of the Yamaha of Troy race team and still has the initials “JH-1” (for Josh Hansen) engraved into the engine cases by the swingarm pivot area. The machine was completely rebuilt using industry-leading companies like FMF, Fire Power, ODI Handlebars, and products from the All Balls Racing Group.

Here are a few of the sources where Pete found the parts to roll the clock back. First of all, All Balls Racing linkage and chassis rebuild kits include all the bearings and seals needed for a complete rebuild. Brand-new Bolt Hardware fasteners are used throughout the build, replacing the old OEM Yamaha hardware. Jeff at SDG made a custom gripper seat cover to match the graphics that features six ribs for additional grip. Acerbis’ all-white complete plastic kits include a front fender, rear fender, side panels, front number plate and lower fork guards.

Fly Racing’s Gator footpegs feature a unique arched design allowing for a wider footbed. This design lets the foot roll on the arched cleats while shifting or breaking so you stay in contact with more of the peg instead of just the edges. The FMF Fatty Platinum pipe and Shorty silencer are designed to give the YZ125 horsepower gains throughout the powerband. The all-new Starcross 6 from Michelin features Adaptive Design technology, offering a balance of grip and handling for the front tire, and grip/traction and longevity for the rear due to specific positioning of the central, intermediate and lateral tread blocks in the three key zones of the tire.