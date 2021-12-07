2002 HONDA CR250R BY FASTER USA : TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

Two-Stroke Tuesday this week is all about our 2002 Honda CR250R project with Collin and the crew at Faster USA. This is another build that started before the Covid-19 Plandemic and is just now getting completed. We stick with the classic Honda CR250R theme in our 2-Stroke Behind The Build section brought to you by Fly Racing with a machine built by test rider Justin Jones.

Our goal on this project was to keep everything simple and not go completely overboard with coatings and bolt-on bling.

It’s pretty amazing what the VH800 machine from Vapor Honing Technologies can do. Editor Mark Tilley cleaned up the cases, cylinder, head, braking system and other assorted part in his blast cabinet. All the hardware throughout the bike was replaced using a Specbolt Nickel Wurks kit.

Does anything look cooler than a carbon fiber silencer on two-stroke? These units are available through Scalvini Racing USA to the general public.

The engine was rebuilt using a Garage buddy kit from Pro X and good new CR250R owners Rekluse now has clutches for this machine. That Scalvini cone pipe and Specbolt hardware really makes the engine pop!

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

The MTA 2-stroke Championship is a fascinating mix of new bikes and restoration projects. Dirt Bike test rider and ISDE Junior World Trophy champion Justin Jones has been on a mission to win the Championship since a last-lap DNF cost him the 2015 win. This is his story from the classic Glen Helen race in 2018.

