2001 RM250 KEVIN WINDHAM TRIBUTE PROJECT: 2-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s 2-Stroke Tuesday we give you the first look at our completed 2001 Suzuki RM250 K-Dub Tribute project. This build started over two years ago and technically is still not done but we couldn’t hold in our excitement any longer! Tim Sharp did all the wrench turning on this project and we can’t thank him enough for his attention to detail. Our fearless leader “Ron $-Shot Lawson” did the honors in the studio so enjoy.

We worked with a handful of Suzuki race team sponsors from 2001 like Lightspeed Carbon Fiber, Motul, Excel Rims, Michelin Tires, Pro Circuit, Mototass, Twin Air and Acerbis. Now because this is a tribute and not a replica project we also brought some new people into the mix that included Ride Engineering, Dubya USA, Superlite sprockets, Boyco Racing, ODI, AHM Factory Services, Specbolt, Gutts Racing and Throttle Syndicate topped the build off with an awesome retro graphics kit.

The Ride Engineering complete clamps bolted right up to our stock frame with absolutely no issues and look amazing as you can see. The split style design brings some of that modern day technology to the table that can only benefit the overall handling of this 20 plus year old RM250.

Pro Circuit was a big supporter of the 250cc Suzuki team when they were on two-strokes so we wanted to use their exhaust. They even found a silencer with a stinger on it just like the team used back in 2001. Blew our minds. Specbolt provided us with a complete Nikel Wurks bolt kit that really dresses up the bike, we highly recommend spending the money on new nuts and bolts when doing a project like this!

AHM Factory Services handled all our suspension needs including the specialty coatings. Brandon and his crew made sure that the colors were as close to what team Suzuki ran back in the day and then added some addition bling as well. We don’t know how they made our clapped out suspension look so good.

If you are building a Suzuki of any kind gold rims are the cherry on top. Dubya USA offers a stock rebuild wheel service that will leave you speechless. The factory team had crazy high dollar hubs that had light grey tint to them, Dubya did a light grey Cerakote, replaced all the bearings and then laced up a set of gold Excel rims using stainless steel spokes. The pictures don’t do the job they did justice! We again added some bling with new hardware from Specbolt, a aluminum rear sprocket from Superlite, DID chain, Lightspeed Carbon Fiber and wrapped it all up with some Michelin Starcross tires.

Teddy Boyco from Boyco Racing in Orange County California took care of all our engine work using Pro X parts. Teddy has been around the motorcycle industry for a long time and his small shop in California does a huge amount of work for people nationwide . If you are having a crank rebuilt at your local shop and they are sending it out there is a good chance Teddy might be apart of that process.

It looks so good we almost don’t want to ride it! We are now thinking some retro No Fear gear, Aria helmet, Scott goggles and Alpinestar boots just like K-Dub wore back in 2001 would be appropriate for the action photos.