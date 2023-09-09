2001 125 SHOOTOUT: THE WRAP

It’s fun to look back and realize that shootouts have always been tough. Back in the December 2000 issue of Dirt Bike, we had a six-bike 125 shootout and evidently had a hard time getting anyone to agree on anything. All we knew was that the KTM was fast and the Honda handled well. We eventually came up with a winner–it wasn’t either of those bikes. The Suzuki RM125 came out on top. Here’s how we ranked them and how the did on the White Brothers dyno (Miss those guys).
TOP-END POWER
1. KTM
2. Yamaha
3. Suzuki
4. Kawasaki
5. Houda
6. Husqvarna
Even though this seems like a rehash of the dyno chart, the seat of your pants can tell you so much more. The chart doesn’t show throttle response, jetting and, frankly, doesn’t always reflect real world riding impressions. By coincidence, the dyno and the riders agree this year.
POWER USABILITY
1. KTM
2. Suzuki
3. Kawasaki
4. Honda, Husqvarna
6. Yamaha
A dyno chart can’t show this. The KTM, for example, is friendly just because it makes enough power to make up for mistakes. The Yamaha seems to make low-end power on the charts, but in real life it falls flat at partial throttle openings.
FORK
1. Honda
2. Yamaha
3. Suzuki
4. Kawasaki
5. Husqvarna
6. KTM
Consider the top two spots almost too close to call. The Kawasaki only gets bumped back because the front is so much stiffer than the rear that the whole package is unbalanced. Husky and KTM are a notch off the Japanese bikes in suspension.
SHOCK
1. Honda
2. Yamaha
3. Suzuki
4. Kawasaki
5. Husky
6. KTM
This is the closest category of all. As an interesting side note, remember that horsepower is the worst enemy of suspension. Take away a few ponies and the KTM would miraculously develop a better shock.
STABILITY
1 Kawasaki
2. Honda
3. Suzuki
4. Husqvarna
5. Yamaha
6. KTM
All of the bikes are stable. The Yamaha and KTM were the only bikes that generated reports of slight head shake.
TURNS
1.Suzuki
2.Yamaha
3.Honda
4.KTM
5.Husqvarna
6.Kawasaki
Once again, this is another category where you could throw a blanket over at least the top three bikes. The Kawasaki would have ranked much higher if the 20-inch wheel were standard.
DETAILS & QUALITY
1. KTM
2. Husqvarna
3. Yamaha
4. Honda
5. Kawasaki and Suzuki
When it comes to the quality of the parts that come stock on the bikes, the Europeans are way ahead. Both the KTM and Husky have good bars, chains, etc. (although we did blow up a Husky wheel). Of the Japanese bikes, only the Yamaha has a quick-adjust clutch and Excel rims. The Honda has the best graphics, plastic and levers.
CONCLUSION
So what do you do with a bunch of test riders who don’t seem to agree on anything? You listen a little more closely. On the surface, they didn’t seem to agree simply because they all had different favorites. But if you listen to their reasons, it becomes apparent that all the test riders are in perfect agreement. They just have different priorities. For example, they all agree that the KTM has the best overall motor, but handling that’s inconsistent and sometimes unpredictable. They all agree that the Honda is just the opposite, with awesome handling and a weak motor. So the riders who value horsepower above all will list the KTM first. Those who value handling like the Honda.
And if you listen to enough riders, you get an idea of which bike will appeal to the most people. In this case, that bike is the Suzuki. The RM125 has always been good; just overshadowed in recent years by the Yamaha. Now, the Suzuki motor takes a big step forward and the Yamaha motor, in the eyes of some, takes a small step backward. To tell the truth, it was a tough call between these two bikes. The Suzuki’s user-friendly motor is what put it over the top.
In third, once again, we have the KTM with a motor that’s even better than last year’s–which we thought was great. Several riders choose the KTM as their favorite, just for that reason. But several others hated the bike, just for the suspension. Again, it’s just a matter of priorities.
Next, the Kawasaki sits pretty in fourth without any real shortcomings. It’s simply not outstanding in a class where all the bikes are outstanding in some way or another. Behind it, the Honda and Husqvarna are handicapped with motors that just lack firepower. A few years ago, they might have actually been considered fast. But that was a few years ago. It might as well have been the last century.
2024 GASGAS TRIALS
GasGas has revealed its new trials bikes for 2024. The TXT 250 and 300 GP are the top of the line, and there are also four Racing Editions: 125cc, 250cc, 280cc, and 300cc .
Technical Highlights – TXT GP
New Akrapovic exhaust pipe boosts power while saving weight
New brake disks front and rear
New gear lever for improved shifting in all conditions
New GASGAS Factory Racing replica graphics
New TECH TJ3 shock absorber is fully adjustable and offers consistent damping
TECH front fork with 174.5mm of travel and a KASHIMA coating for enhanced sensitivity
Lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts with aluminum front hangars
Cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power
NEKEN handlebars and RENTHAL grips GASGAS Factory Racing inspired bar pad
CNC-machined, black anodized aluminum triple clamps
BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes
Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC machined hubs and a lightweight rear rim
Michelin Trial X11 tires front and rear for maximum traction
Patented 4/6-speed transmission
Technical Highlights – TXT RACING
Lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts with aluminum front hangars
Cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power
Fully adjustable TECH forks offer 174.5mm of travel
TECH shock allows for a personalized rebound and spring preload set up
Ergonomic bodywork complete with in-mold graphics
Footpeg design boosts control in tough conditions
Silencer features a super-durable end cap
NEKEN handlebars and RENTHAL grips BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes
Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC machined hubs
Michelin Trial X11 tires front and rear for maximum traction
Patented 4/6-speed transmission
BACK TO 2001…
While we were in the 2001 archives, it was fun to see some bikes that aren’t with us any more. We got a chance to test the Vertemati a few months later. It was far better to look at than ride. We never got a chance to ride the Villa or the Alfer. It’s unlikely that they got past the prototype stage. At the time, everyone was going four-stroke crazy.
See you next week!
