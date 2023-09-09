2001 125 SHOOTOUT: THE WRAP

It’s fun to look back and realize that shootouts have always been tough. Back in the December 2000 issue of Dirt Bike, we had a six-bike 125 shootout and evidently had a hard time getting anyone to agree on anything. All we knew was that the KTM was fast and the Honda handled well. We eventually came up with a winner–it wasn’t either of those bikes. The Suzuki RM125 came out on top. Here’s how we ranked them and how the did on the White Brothers dyno (Miss those guys).

TOP-END POWER

1. KTM

2. Yamaha

3. Suzuki

4. Kawasaki

5. Houda

6. Husqvarna

Even though this seems like a rehash of the dyno chart, the seat of your pants can tell you so much more. The chart doesn’t show throttle response, jetting and, frankly, doesn’t always reflect real world riding impressions. By coincidence, the dyno and the riders agree this year.

2001 KTM 125

POWER USABILITY

1. KTM

2. Suzuki

3. Kawasaki

4. Honda, Husqvarna

6. Yamaha

A dyno chart can’t show this. The KTM, for example, is friendly just because it makes enough power to make up for mistakes. The Yamaha seems to make low-end power on the charts, but in real life it falls flat at partial throttle openings.

FORK

1. Honda

2. Yamaha

3. Suzuki

4. Kawasaki

5. Husqvarna

6. KTM

Consider the top two spots almost too close to call. The Kawasaki only gets bumped back because the front is so much stiffer than the rear that the whole package is unbalanced. Husky and KTM are a notch off the Japanese bikes in suspension.

SHOCK

1. Honda

2. Yamaha

3. Suzuki

4. Kawasaki

5. Husky

6. KTM

This is the closest category of all. As an interesting side note, remember that horsepower is the worst enemy of suspension. Take away a few ponies and the KTM would miraculously develop a better shock.

STABILITY

1 Kawasaki

2. Honda

3. Suzuki

4. Husqvarna

5. Yamaha

6. KTM

All of the bikes are stable. The Yamaha and KTM were the only bikes that generated reports of slight head shake.

TURNS

1.Suzuki

2.Yamaha

3.Honda

4.KTM

5.Husqvarna

6.Kawasaki

Once again, this is another category where you could throw a blanket over at least the top three bikes. The Kawasaki would have ranked much higher if the 20-inch wheel were standard.

DETAILS & QUALITY

1. KTM

2. Husqvarna

3. Yamaha

4. Honda

5. Kawasaki and Suzuki

When it comes to the quality of the parts that come stock on the bikes, the Europeans are way ahead. Both the KTM and Husky have good bars, chains, etc. (although we did blow up a Husky wheel). Of the Japanese bikes, only the Yamaha has a quick-adjust clutch and Excel rims. The Honda has the best graphics, plastic and levers.

CONCLUSION

So what do you do with a bunch of test riders who don’t seem to agree on anything? You listen a little more closely. On the surface, they didn’t seem to agree simply because they all had different favorites. But if you listen to their reasons, it becomes apparent that all the test riders are in perfect agreement. They just have different priorities. For example, they all agree that the KTM has the best overall motor, but handling that’s inconsistent and sometimes unpredictable. They all agree that the Honda is just the opposite, with awesome handling and a weak motor. So the riders who value horsepower above all will list the KTM first. Those who value handling like the Honda.

And if you listen to enough riders, you get an idea of which bike will appeal to the most people. In this case, that bike is the Suzuki. The RM125 has always been good; just overshadowed in recent years by the Yamaha. Now, the Suzuki motor takes a big step forward and the Yamaha motor, in the eyes of some, takes a small step backward. To tell the truth, it was a tough call between these two bikes. The Suzuki’s user-friendly motor is what put it over the top.

In third, once again, we have the KTM with a motor that’s even better than last year’s–which we thought was great. Several riders choose the KTM as their favorite, just for that reason. But several others hated the bike, just for the suspension. Again, it’s just a matter of priorities.

Next, the Kawasaki sits pretty in fourth without any real shortcomings. It’s simply not outstanding in a class where all the bikes are outstanding in some way or another. Behind it, the Honda and Husqvarna are handicapped with motors that just lack firepower. A few years ago, they might have actually been considered fast. But that was a few years ago. It might as well have been the last century.

2024 GASGAS TRIALS

GasGas has revealed its new trials bikes for 2024. The TXT 250 and 300 GP are the top of the line, and there are also four Racing Editions: 125cc, 250cc, 280cc, and 300cc .

Technical Highlights – TXT GP

New Akrapovic exhaust pipe boosts power while saving weight

New brake disks front and rear

New gear lever for improved shifting in all conditions

New GASGAS Factory Racing replica graphics

New TECH TJ3 shock absorber is fully adjustable and offers consistent damping

TECH front fork with 174.5mm of travel and a KASHIMA coating for enhanced sensitivity

Lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts with aluminum front hangars

Cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power

NEKEN handlebars and RENTHAL grips GASGAS Factory Racing inspired bar pad

CNC-machined, black anodized aluminum triple clamps

BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes

Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC machined hubs and a lightweight rear rim

Michelin Trial X11 tires front and rear for maximum traction

Patented 4/6-speed transmission

Technical Highlights – TXT RACING

Lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts with aluminum front hangars

Cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power

Fully adjustable TECH forks offer 174.5mm of travel

TECH shock allows for a personalized rebound and spring preload set up

Ergonomic bodywork complete with in-mold graphics

Footpeg design boosts control in tough conditions

Silencer features a super-durable end cap

NEKEN handlebars and RENTHAL grips BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes

Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC machined hubs

Michelin Trial X11 tires front and rear for maximum traction

Patented 4/6-speed transmission

BACK TO 2001…

While we were in the 2001 archives, it was fun to see some bikes that aren’t with us any more. We got a chance to test the Vertemati a few months later. It was far better to look at than ride. We never got a chance to ride the Villa or the Alfer. It’s unlikely that they got past the prototype stage. At the time, everyone was going four-stroke crazy.

