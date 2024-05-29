200 HOUR KTM300 XC-W REBUILD PROJECT VIDEO TEST

WE BRING A 200 HOUR KTM BACK TO LIFE! We got a little throttle happy with our 2023 KTM 300 XC-W test bike. To our surprise we managed to log almost 200 hours (191 to be exact) of trail time on the completely stock unit in about a seven month timespan. We still can’t believe it but all those missed deadlines make sense now. We teamed up with AEO Powersports, REP Suspension, Race Winning Brands, Bulletproof Designs and a host of other industry leading companies to completely rebuild this 2023 KTM300XC-W. Ray Rodden from Kinetic Ride Company was the man behind the wrenches on this project.

