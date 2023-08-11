2-STROKE THEATER WITH JUSTIN BARCIA

Justin Barcia has always been a blast to watch ride a 2-Stroke, his riding style just fits the engine platform. With the release of his latest video “Still Here” we decided to take a look at some of our favorite Bam Bam two-stroke videos, the Cr125 edit takes it way back!

“STILL HERE. Wow, there is nothing better than ripping wide open on a 300 2-stroke. We had an awesome day at the Berg’s backyard track. No stopwatch, no pressure; just fun. We shot this video on our own time FOR FUN because we love dirt bikes and want to share how we ride them. Go ride your bike!!”