1998 FMF HONDA CR125 PROJECT: PREMIX VIDEO SERIES

Dirt Bike Magazine took a 1998 Honda CR125 two-stroke that was sitting in the dust of our headquarters in Southern California and brought it back to life with some old school flair paying tribute to the 1990s with the FMF/Honda Factory teams. The concept for this build came from a bench racing session in the garage and had some influence from last years Red Bull Straight Rhythm event. The bikes of this era had character and we teamed up with some industry leading companies like FMF, Faster USA, Specbolt, Decal Works, Race Tech, Wrench Rabbit, Dunlop, UFO Plastics, Supersprox and ODI to see if we could recreate some of that magic.Platinum FMF pipes, shorty silencers and carbon fiber immediately take us back to the late ‘1990s. We went one step further replacing a lot of hardware using a complete Nickel Wurks kit from Specbolt that features CNC aluminum washers and bushings. Light Speed is making limited runs of CR125 ignition and clutch covers right now. The wheels are from Faster USA featuring their CNC machined billet aluminum hubs, stainless steel spokes, alloy nipples and gold Excel rims. We added Galfer brake rotors, Dunlop MX33 tires and a black Supersprox rear sprocket.The engine was rebuilt using a complete kit from Wrench Rabbit, we added a VForce reed valve for some additional performance and the Nickel Wurks hardware from Specbolt makes the cleaned up engine cases pop.We had a blast building this project and it’s mind blowing how many aftermarket parts are available for these late ’90s two-strokes.