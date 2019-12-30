1996 KAWASAKI KX250 WPS PROJECT: PREMIX VIDEO SERIES

We teamed up with Pete Treadwell from WPS/Fly Racing and Moto One Of Boise to build this 1996 Kawasaki KX250. Thank you to the entire staff at Western Powersports for making our “Working Man” project come to life. This project is all about building a bike that the average working man could afford to purchase, build and maintain without going into the poorhouse. The engine was completely rebuilt by the crew at Moto-One using a kit from Wrench Rabbit that includes a complete crank, top-end and all the gaskets and seals needed.We added some aftermarket items from FMF and Boyesen to improve overall performance while added a little bling factor as well.