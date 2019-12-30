1996 KAWASAKI KX250 WPS PROJECT: PREMIX VIDEO SERIES

We teamed up with Pete Treadwell from WPS/Fly Racing and Moto One Of Boise to build this 1996 Kawasaki KX250. Thank you to the entire staff at Western Powersports for making our “Working Man” project come to life. This project is all about building a bike that the average working man could afford to purchase, build and maintain without going into the poorhouse. The engine was completely rebuilt by the crew at Moto-One using a kit from Wrench Rabbit that includes a complete crank, top-end and all the gaskets and seals needed.We added some aftermarket items from FMF and Boyesen to improve overall performance while added a little bling factor as well.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- 2020 YAMAHA YZ125 TWO-STROKE: PREMIX VIDEO SERIES
- 2020 KTM FACTORY EDITION 450SXF
- CHASE SEXTON BROKEN COLLARBONE: SURGERY A SUCCESS
- 2019 TM144 BLACK DIAMOND MOTO BUILD: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- STEWARD AND GRANT BAYLOR JOIN SHERCO
- TYLER BOWERS NEW LOOK FOR 2020: HE HAS THE ANSWER
- 2019 KURT CASELLI FOUNDATION RIDE DAY
- 2019 SLM KTM 200 MX BUILD: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- JOEY SAVATGY SIDELINED WITH INJURY: MULTIPLE SURGERIES REQUIRED
- HUSQVARNA’S FIRST ADVENTURE BIKE ANNOUNCED
Prev Post
Comments are closed.