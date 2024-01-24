1995 HONDA CR250R TWO-STROKE COMPLETE REBUILD : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s 2-Stroke Tuesday we are letting everyone see the latest complete rebuild from Jay Clark and his crew. This 1995 Honda CR250R is one of five that Clark is restoring and as you can see this one has early ’90s Jeremy McGrath vibes. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the others but in the mean time scroll down to check out details of this beauty.

A lot on industry leading companies like Wiseco, Pro-X, Decal Works, Works Connection, Dunlop, FMF, Rekluse, IMS, Specbolt, Race Tech, ODI, Sano Metal Finishing, TMR, VP Racing Fuels and more.

Jay Clark all smiles with his latest creation . We know that smile is big because this one is finally done!

The engine was rebuilt internally using Pro X parts with the cylinder being re-plated by Millennium Technologies and then worked over by Tom Morgan Racing. The crank was rebuilt by Andrew Langston. The Specbolt Nickel Wurks kit really dresses up the engine hardware.

IMS Products is one of the companies that never stopped producing products for these ’90s two-stroke machines.

This Fasst Co kit eliminates the need for a separate return spring and works great.

Not many things look cooler than a pipe side shot of a two-stroke and this one is an absolute work of art.

TWO-STROKE THEATER