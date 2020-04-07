1995 FULL SIZE TM80 ENDURO: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

In 1995 TM had an 80cc Enduro model that rolled off the assembly line in a 125/250 full size chassis! Yes, that’s correct. This was actually an option directly from the TM factory in Italy. TM Racing US recently got their hands on a immaculate version of this machine that was brought to the USA back in 1995 by then importer Pete Vetrano of Motoman Distributing. We give you an exclusive look at the 80cc pink panther on this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works. Don’t miss 2-Stroke History where we take a look at the iconic KDX200 and 2-Stroke Theater has an all new look you have to check out.

This machine got new Bridgestone tires before our photo shoot but other than the it was surprisingly stock and complete. In a day and age when the craze is to stuff as many CC into a frame as possible it’s very interesting to see things go the complete opposite way.

Sand-cast cases, hydraulic clutch, Mikuni Carburetor and a high power stator for lighting. The front chain guide/case saver was just like the cases. No bolt-on plastic items here.

Now that’s an exhaust!

It’s all in the details. Just like the custom builds we see today the TM80 Full Size Enduro has custom fabricated parts everywhere you look. Check out the engine case guards built into the frame right below the hand built pipe.

Enduro gripper seat cover with a time card pocket and an oversized tank standard.

The pink plastics really made this bike stand out but look beyond that. Oversized tank, machined aluminum triple clamps, Ohlins rear shock, Brembo brakes, hydraulic clutch and lighting capabilities ! What more can you ask for on an off-road machine and remember this was back in 1995.

2-STROKE HISTORY

Who remembers the KDX200? Here is a look back at the history of Kawasaki’s iconic machine. Click the image below for the complete story.

2-STROKE THEATER

Have you seen our newest website feature? Two-Stroke Theater is all two-stroke videos all the time! Click the image below to see our 125cc Shootout and a trick KTM125 build from our sister publication Motocross Action Magazine.