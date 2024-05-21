1995/96 HONDA CR250 PROJECT #2 WITH JAY CLARK: 2-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we give you a first look at studio images of a 1995/96 Honda CR250 project number two in the mix of five that Jay Clark is building and he gives us some insight in his own words below.

“For those that have been following us for a while know that I have gone all-in with five steel frame CR250R builds. These bikes were all obtained in various degrees of junkiness. Each bike has been taken to the frame welded and powder coated. Engines take down welded, blasted, modified and assembled back to better than new condition. All have the 38mm 1996 Keihin carburetors installed with specs from TMR to go with his engine mods. Ten sets of suspension to make up the five we have completed now. The first one is done and shot with Dirt Bike Magazine so enjoy and take a look at some of the great companies we have used on these builds.”

The man himself Jay Clark.