125CC TWO-STROKE VIDEO INSANITY : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

We have 10 Travis Fant produced 125cc two-stroke videos on this week’s 2-Stroke Tuesday that you don’t want to miss! Test rider Carson Brown rings out our stock Yamaha YZ125 and then we hit you with exclusive project bike videos of our 2003 KX125, 2002 CR125, 2018 KTM 125, 1998 CR125 team FMF tribute and test rider Robbie Wageman’s Gasper Racing / Fasthouse Red Bull Straight Rhythm Yamaha YZ125. We close it all out with a head-to-head comparison of the Gas Gas MC125 VS Yamaha YZ125 and the 125cc shootout.
Trending
- 600cc TWO-STROKE ENGINE BY PANTHERA MOTORSPORTS : BASED OFF HONDA CR500 PLATFORM
- AEO POWERSPORTS CR500 PROJECT: 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2024 KTM 450SX-F : FIRST RIDE VIDEO
- TRIUMPH RELEASES MOTOCROSS MODEL CHASSIS INFORMATION
- 2024 GASGAS CROSS COUNTRY AND ENDURO MODELS ANNOUNCED
- GASGAS REVEALS 2024 MOTOCROSS MODELS
- ELI TOMAC SIGNS WITH STAR RACING YAMAHA FOR 2024
- BLING ON A BUDGET 2001 HONDA CR125 PROJECT: 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- HUSQVARNA TX300 PROJECT BY DICKS RACING: 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- HAIDEN DEEGAN 2-STROKE YAMAHA YZ250 : FIRST RIDE EVER
Comments are closed.