125CC TWO-STROKE VIDEO INSANITY : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

We have 10 Travis Fant produced 125cc two-stroke videos on this week’s 2-Stroke Tuesday that you don’t want to miss! Test rider Carson Brown rings out our stock Yamaha YZ125 and then we hit you with exclusive project bike videos of our 2003 KX125, 2002 CR125, 2018 KTM 125, 1998 CR125 team FMF tribute and test rider Robbie Wageman’s Gasper Racing / Fasthouse Red Bull Straight Rhythm Yamaha YZ125. We close it all out with a head-to-head comparison of the Gas Gas MC125 VS Yamaha YZ125 and the 125cc shootout.