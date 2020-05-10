125cc PROJECT BIKES: 2-STROKE THEATER

On this week’s 2-Stroke Theater it’s all about 125cc project machines. We have an updated Honda CR125R, Championship winning KTM125 SX, ground up rebuilt Yamaha YZ125 and a Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX125 that will blow your mind. If thats not enough we have three 125cc project from our sister publication Motocross Action Magazine for your viewing pleasure. Enjoys these videos and see you next week.

If you like the 125cc project bikes above check out theses projects or sister publication Motocross Action Magazine recently released.